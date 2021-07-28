Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has once again excited Kenyans after claiming he is more clever and intelligent than Deputy President William Ruto.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Owino said Ruto and his allies led by Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, are a bunch of fools since they cannot explain the ‘Bottom-up economy’ model.

“This is the academic dwarf, academic orphan, academic lily wart in the intellectual parlance that RUTO thinks is more intelligent than ME.

Yenyewe a leader is known by those around him. If he walks with fools then he is a fool.” Babu Owino said in reference to Alice Wahome, who was appearing in an interview with Citizen TV.

‘Bottom-up economy’ is an ideology that Ruto is using to endear to masses ahead of the 2022 presidential election but most of those supporting it are unable to explain what the ideology entails.

Last week, former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, who is an ardent fanatic of Ruto, was seen struggling on Twitter when a tweep asked him to explain what a ‘Bottom-up economy’ is.

The Kenyan DAILY POST