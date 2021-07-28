Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has once again excited Kenyans after claiming he is more clever and intelligent than Deputy President William Ruto.
In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Owino said Ruto and his allies led by Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, are a bunch of fools since they cannot explain the ‘Bottom-up economy’ model.
“This is the academic dwarf, academic orphan, academic lily wart in the intellectual parlance that RUTO thinks is more intelligent than ME.
Yenyewe a leader is known by those around him. If he walks with fools then he is a fool.” Babu Owino said in reference to Alice Wahome, who was appearing in an interview with Citizen TV.
‘Bottom-up economy’ is an ideology that Ruto is using to endear to masses ahead of the 2022 presidential election but most of those supporting it are unable to explain what the ideology entails.
Last week, former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, who is an ardent fanatic of Ruto, was seen struggling on Twitter when a tweep asked him to explain what a ‘Bottom-up economy’ is.
Babu. There is something you are not getting. Any new idea has a lot of noise and it is good for you to point out that, Ruto people are not explaining it properly. The originators of Bottom-up model are the think-tanks such as such as David in Ruto’s corner. Direct those questions to them. The likes of Ndii are the ones who will be overseeing the implementation of the model after 2022 general elections.
If you support what you can’t explain,are you therefore,not a fool ?