Friday, 02 July 2021 – A rogue auntie has been torturing an innocent girl that she has been living with in Nakuru.

Instead of protecting and nurturing the little girl, the heartless woman has been subjecting her to both emotional and physical abuse.

A concerned neighbour discovered that the girl has been suffering in silence and rescued her from her abusive auntie.

The girl has visible burn injuries on her body that were reportedly inflicted by her auntie.

The man who rescued the girl shared her photos on his Facebook page and urged law enforcers to intervene.

“Please, please this must reach the authority, this suffering kid I have discovered this morning her Auntie she’s living with here Nakuru did this horrible burning to her. Kindly help. Call here for more information.0715686077,” he wrote.

Here are photos of the girl.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.