Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 21 July 2021 – COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, has amazed Netizens after he offered advice to a young couple during a wedding.

When Atwoli was invited to speak, he dropped nuggets of wisdom by advising the couple on how to conduct their marriage.

Atwoli said prayers are the key to any successful marriage.

“We are Catholics, we have a rosary, when we sleep at night and sleep is not coming, I hold the rosary and pray, you can ask Maria (Kilobi) she can send you one,” Atwoli said.

Revealing how he solves domestic disputes, he said, “And when Maria asks me questions that I cannot answer, I hold the rosary [pray] and sleep to avoid arguing with her.

“So if you both live in prayers, your marriage will succeed, if you put God first,” he added.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.