Thursday, 01 July 2021 – Socialite Amber Ray has been the talk of the town after she was engaged in an ugly confrontation with Jamal’s first wife, Amira.

It’s alleged that Amber used ‘Juju’ on Jamal and that’s why he is sticking with her even after she disrespected his first wife and hurled unprintable insults at her.

One of Amber Ray’s fans warned her that the ‘Juju’ she is using on Jamal will fade soon and she will get kicked out, just like in her first marriage with Zaheer.

But in her response, Amber said she is ready for it.

“Atakama nitakuja kuachwa si ni sawa tu. Heartbreak haiwezi niua mmi. Plus I have experience, ” she posted on her Instagram stories.

