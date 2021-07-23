Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



SENIOR ASSISTANT OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR – LVSWWDA 7: -REF. LVSWWDA/PMU/05 (1 POST)

Key Responsibilities and Tasks

Organize office records, files and correspondences requirements or policies

Plan and coordinate office logistics and inventory

Keep records of all the Program documents

Facilitate communication between the Program Office with other agency offices

Facilitate communication between the Program staff and

Keep diaries of key Program events and schedules ensure timely

Receive, sort, register and disseminate incoming/outgoing information and

Prepare purchase requisition for office consumables and sundries

Ensure strict adherence to the program policy on Resources and Asset

Handle project staff, guests and partners with

Carry out any other official errands/duties as assigned by the

Key Qualification and competencies

Certificate in Secretarial Studies

At least Form 4 or “O” level certificate with a pass of Grade C- in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education

At least 5 years’ experience in Project Office Management

Computer Literate including Internet communication

Fluency in English

Must have good interpersonal and communication skills

How To Apply

Applicants should submit applications, indicating on the envelope and application letter the Reference Number of the position applied for. The application must include copies of academic and professional certificates, testimonials and Curriculum Vitae. Copies of certificates must be certified by the issuing institution or commissioner of oaths or magistrate. Details such as current position, remuneration and three (3) referees must also be included in the application. Applications must be received on or before 2nd August 2021 at the Agency Headquarters and should be made to the address provided below.

Applicants will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of Kenya Constitution 2010 by presenting copies of the following documents with the applications;

a) Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

b) Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board;

c) Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority;

d) Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; and

e) Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau.

Chief Executive Officer,

Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency,

Lavictors House Off-Ring Road Milimani,

P. O. Box 3325 – 40100,

KISUMU.

Email: ceo@lvswwda.go.ke

LVSWWDA is an equal opportunity employer: Persons with disability, women and minority groups are en­couraged to apply. We are committed to the eradication of all forms of corruption.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Any form of canvassing, whether directly or through third parties, is discouraged as it will lead to automatic disqualification of the applicant.