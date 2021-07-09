Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB REF HR AOA -7-2021

Reports to: Administration Manager

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Undertakes administrative work and management of the office.

Manages office diary and staff attendance lists for the department.

Manages and coordinates smooth operations of the office including scheduling appointments, meetings, engagements.

Organizes and prepares of documents for appointments and meetings.

Maintains office filling system for ease of retrieval of documents.

Receives and dispatches correspondence; opens, sorts and screens incoming mail and maintains a record of documents for reference.

Drafts official communication and correspondences to internal and third parties.

Maintains monthly records of the office expenses.

Ensures adequate supply of office requirements and keeps records of office supplies inventory.

Organizes and facilitates travel itineraries.

Provides effective and efficient customer services.

Oversees the performance of clerical staff by assigning duties.

JOB SPECIFICATIONS (EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS)

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences or its equivalent.

Diploma in Business Administration or Management is an added advantage.

Must be a member of Kenya National Secretaries Association in good standing.

Minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience.

Problem-solving, integrity, good communication, organization and planning skills.

A good team player, maintains high work standards, reliable, easily adapts to new environments, pays attention to detail and self-motivated.

How To Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications clearly indicating the job title and reference number of the position, a comprehensive CV stating your current position, photocopies of relevant certificates and testimonials as well as names and contacts (telephone and e-mail address) of three (3) referees familiar with your qualifications and work experience. Include your day and evening telephone numbers and your contact email address.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 including; Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board; Tax Compliance Certificate from the

Kenya Revenue Authority; Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; and Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau.

For the full details on these positions, including qualifications and experience, please visit KLB Website on http://www.klb.co.ke and send your ON-LINE APPLICATION addressed to

The Managing Director

Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB)

Bellevue Area, KLB Road, off Popo Road

KLB Road

P.O. Box 30022 – 00100 GPO

Nairobi

Kenya Literature Bureau is an equal opportunity employer. Women and Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Applications should reach us on or before 21 July 2021. Only online applications submitted through the KLB Portal will be admitted.