Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Reference No

KUCCPS 057/21

Job Grade VIII

Report To Manager, Corporate Communication

Job Purpose

The job holder performs customer service roles for the realisation of a satisfying and exciting service experience for the Placement Service clients and stakeholders.

Job Responsibilities

Handling inquiries through the call centre, the reception area and social media platforms regarding various issues or redirect them to the relevant office/officer;

Maintaining customer register and complaints register as guided;

Giving out information on the services offered by the placement service; and

Assisting with the recording, filing and retrieval of customer service matters and complaints.

Minimum Job Qualification

Have a minimum of three (3) years relevant work experience in the Public Service or in the Private Sector;

Have a Diploma in any of the following: – Journalism, Mass Communications, Public Relations other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Be proficient in computer applications.

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution; and

Show merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

How To Apply

Applications MUST be submitted online through the Placement Service careers portal careers.kuccps.net. Interested applicants are required to create a profile and attach copies of their CV, academic certificates, clearance certificates and testimonials before applying. The application deadline is August 12, 2021 at 5.00pm.

Click here to apply