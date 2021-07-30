Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

KWFT Insurance Agency a subsidiary of Kenya Women Microfinance Bank, would like to announce a vacant position in the capacity of

Assistant Accountant

Key responsibilities

  • Maintaining financial records by analysing balance sheets and general ledger accounts.
  • Processing weekly payroll accurately and timely.
  • Preparing and verifying bank deposits and carrying out bank reconciliations.
  • Preparing financial documents such as invoices, bills, and accounts payable and receivable.

  • Should be a person of integrity and honesty
  • Should be a team player. 
  • He/she should be willing to work anywhere in the Country.  
  • He/she should have a record of good performance in previous employment.
  • Should have a minimum qualification of CPA Part II.
  • Should have a record of good performance.
  • Be a team player.
  • Be willing to work in any region.
  • An experience of at least 1 year as an Accounts Assistant is desirable

How To Apply

Interested applicants should send their application and updated resumes with daytime contacts and referees to hrd@kwftbank.com 

