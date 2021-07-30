Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



KWFT Insurance Agency a subsidiary of Kenya Women Microfinance Bank, would like to announce a vacant position in the capacity of

Assistant Accountant

Key responsibilities

Maintaining financial records by analysing balance sheets and general ledger accounts.

Processing weekly payroll accurately and timely.

Preparing and verifying bank deposits and carrying out bank reconciliations.

Preparing financial documents such as invoices, bills, and accounts payable and receivable.

Should be a person of integrity and honesty

Should be a team player.

He/she should be willing to work anywhere in the Country.

He/she should have a record of good performance in previous employment.

An experience of at least 1 year as an Accounts Assistant is desirable

How To Apply

Interested applicants should send their application and updated resumes with daytime contacts and referees to hrd@kwftbank.com