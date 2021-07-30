Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
KWFT Insurance Agency a subsidiary of Kenya Women Microfinance Bank, would like to announce a vacant position in the capacity of
Assistant Accountant
Key responsibilities
- Maintaining financial records by analysing balance sheets and general ledger accounts.
- Processing weekly payroll accurately and timely.
- Preparing and verifying bank deposits and carrying out bank reconciliations.
- Preparing financial documents such as invoices, bills, and accounts payable and receivable.
- Should be a person of integrity and honesty
- Should be a team player.
- He/she should be willing to work anywhere in the Country.
- He/she should have a record of good performance in previous employment.
- Should have a minimum qualification of CPA Part II.
- An experience of at least 1 year as an Accounts Assistant is desirable
How To Apply
Interested applicants should send their application and updated resumes with daytime contacts and referees to hrd@kwftbank.com
