Friday, 23 July 2021 – A man of Asian origin drove along the busy streets in Nairobi Central Business District and pranked petty phone snatchers using his mobile phone.

In the video which has gone viral, the Asian man is seen holding a phone in his hand and resting his arm on the window such that the phone was visible from outside the car.

“This is the Nairobi CBD area and we are going to show you how phone snatchers will take my phone,” the prankster states.

It didn’t take long before the first hoodlum saw an opportunity to snatch the phone

One of the robbers even tried to snatch the phone despite a police officer being just meters away.

The gang of thieves coordinates among themselves on how to attack.

They hang around busy streets where there is traffic jam and target unsuspecting motorists.

More than 5 thugs tried to snatch his phone while filming the prank.

Here’s the viral video that exposes the high level of insecurity in Nairobi CBD.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.