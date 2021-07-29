Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 29, 2021 – Machakos County Governor, Dr.Alfred Mutua, has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against associating himself with President Uhuru Kenyatta saying he will be shocked in 2022.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Mutua, who is also the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, said Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, are seemingly together and the person they are fooling is Raila Odinga.

Mutua said that President Kenyatta wanted peace in Kenya, and one of the methods he could use is to work very closely with Raila Odinga, who was his political opponent by then but the President never had the Intention of working with Raila, or even supporting him.

“If there is somebody that has messed up his political career, then it is Raila Odinga.

“The President and his Deputy planned for everything that is currently happening,” Mutua said.

For the past few months, there have been speculations that the political differences between the President and his deputy were a political set up to lure and diminish Raila Odinga in the field of politics, especially ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST