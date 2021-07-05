Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 5, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has demanded an apology from the Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, for ruining everything for him and President Uhuru Kenyatta since joining the government through the backdoor in the name of the handshake.

Speaking yesterday in Umoja, Ruto noted that Raila and some of his allied leaders ought to apologize to Kenyans for stalled government projects.

According to the DP, Raila was responsible for the stalled Jubilee administration’s Big Four agenda.

This is after the ODM leader likened the DP to a “hyena”, while talking in Mvita Mombasa, a thing that prompted Dr. Ruto to state that there are some cartels in government that had denied youths jobs.

The Deputy President went ahead to note that the said cartels were responsible for the corruption experienced in the Jubilee government.

“You need to apologize to us and you need to be ashamed of yourselves… The President out of abundance of heart welcomed you to government and you came and disrupted the Big 4 agenda; it would have given jobs to plumbers, masons and you took us to a constitutional change,” the DP stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST