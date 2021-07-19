Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – The late Caroline Kangogo’s father, Corporal Barnaba Kibor, has moved to end the speculations about what happened to her daughter, who was found dead with a bullet wound in their home.

Speaking to the press while at his home in Nyawa village Elgeyo Marakwet, Kibor maintained that his daughter committed suicide, contrary to popular opinion that she may have been murdered.

He challenged anyone with a contrary opinion to present facts.

Rumours had been awash that there was foul play in her death with some arguing that she might have been murdered before being dumped at her parents’ home.

However, Kibor noted that how her body was found did not support the theory that she was killed by somebody else.

“I do not want people’s judgment claiming that she might have been killed.”

“If there is anyone who knows that she was killed, then where did it happen?”

“They can present themselves and tell us because what I saw was that she killed herself according to how we found her body,” explained the father, a former police officer.

Tracking her last moments, Kibor further noted that she was dropped home by a Boda Boda rider on the night of Thursday, July 15, at around 10 pm.

She then proceeded to lock herself in the backyard bathroom before taking her own life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST