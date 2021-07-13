Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi was arrested today by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for allegedly assaulting his female colleague.

LSK Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mercy Wambua filed an assault complaint against Havi with whom she has been having issues lately.

Wambua told police that the LSK president assaulted her during a meeting held on Monday.

Speaking today, Havi confirmed that he was indeed in the custody of detectives at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu road but dismissed the assault allegations.

He accused Wambui of forcing her way into the boardroom when a meeting was ongoing and wanting to record the proceedings which forced him to shut his laptop and order her immediate removal from the meeting.

The assault allegations came barely two days after Havi and Wambua were engaged in a fierce verbal exchange further deepening the wrangles in the LSK.

On Friday last week, Havi accused Wambui of preventing plans for a proposed audit on the use of allocated funds to the society as well as being in the office illegally and colluding with financial institutions to deny members statements of expenditure.

Havi is one of the lawyers representing anti-BBI forces in the country and it was not clear if his arrest had anything to do with BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST