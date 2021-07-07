Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – Thugs across the country have devised new methods of stealing from the public using motorbikes.

The notorious thugs, most of whom are young men in their early 20’s, move around with numberless motorbikes and snatch phones and purses from unsuspecting Kenyans.

Barely hours after some daring young men on a motorbike were caught on a dashboard camera stealing from a traffic police officer at Roysambu roundabout, a similar robbery incident was caught on CCTV in Ruiru.

In the mind-blowing footage, two motorbike riding thugs are seen snatching a phone from an unsuspecting teenager before fleeing to an unknown destination.

The terrified teenager was left wailing after the dramatic incident that exposes the high level of insecurity in the country.

Check out this video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.