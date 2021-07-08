Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – Recently, Kenyans have been witnessing rising cases of insecurity involving notorious thugs who disguise themselves as Boda Boda riders.

The thugs are so daring that they carry out their criminal activities in broad daylight and in the full glare of CCTV cameras.

In this latest robbery incident caught on CCTV, a motorbike riding thug was recorded snatching a phone from a petrol station attendant.

He was fully dressed like a Boda Boda rider.

The notorious thug rode past the petrol station attendant and pretended that he wanted to fuel his bike before snatching the phone and fleeing.

The victim tried to run after the merciless thug but his efforts were futile.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.