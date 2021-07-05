Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 5, 2021 – Radio presenter Nick Ndeda and her girlfriend, Muthoni Gitau, have announced their breakup after seven years of serving ‘couple goals’

The former Kiss 100 presenter and Muthoni, who is a content creator, said they have decided to call it quits because their shared goals were no longer tenable.

They announced the breakup on a YouTube channel they jointly run.

Nick acknowledged that he was a little bit slack in pursuing their shared goals and Muthoni was doing the donkeywork.

On her part, the petite lass said she intends to explore the dating pool because she got into the relationship at 23 and skipped that experience.

“After 7 years, this feels like the best decision for both of us. The plan is to grow and heal as individuals as we evaluate what we want moving forward,” a statement on their YouTube platform read.

“This decision was not made overnight. It has been three months of thinking and talking to professionals. There are also certain external factors that have contributed to the decision.”

“There are also certain people that made the decision very easy, certain people… I know they are watching so that they can make phone calls, do it!,” Muthoni said.

They went on to state that they were in good terms with each other and netizens should not expect them to disparage each other.

“I’m feeling very good about this decision, it makes me feel very excited for whatever is coming next,” Muthoni added.

However, the channel will now continue running under Muthoni as Nick focuses on his own projects.

Muthoni has already changed her channel to Just Doing Life with Muthoni Gitau and removed Nick’s pictures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST