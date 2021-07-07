Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – Citizen TV senior political reporter, Stephen Letoo, has broken up with his baby mama, Winnie Nadupoi.

Letoo and Winnie have been serving couple goals since 2019 when they publicized their affair.

Social media in-laws had branded them a power couple but their hyped affair hit a snag early this year.

Letoo confirmed that he parted ways with his baby mama during an interview with a local site.

“We parted ways amicably early this year. We are co-parenting and I take good care of my son and he is happy,” Letoo said.

Contrary to earlier reports, Letoo denied that they were married.

“We have never been married,” he said.

The seasoned TV reporter further said that he is considering embracing polygamy since he comes from a polygamous family.

“The worst I can do is not be polygamous. My father, grandfather and all my brothers are polygamous.

“I’ll only be letting down my family if I don’t become one.

“In my Maasai Community, polygamy is celebrated,” he said.

The father of one and his baby mama recently deleted all the photos they took together when they were dating from their respective social handles.

They also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.