Thursday, 29 July 2021 – A popular Kenyan reggae emcee has taken to social media to cry for justice after his sister was murdered by her boyfriend.

MC Masilver, who works with Black Supremacy Sounds, one of the top reggae deejaying units in the country, shared a photo of his deceased sister’s boyfriend and urged the law enforcers to intervene and arrest him.

“This is the guy who killed my sister. A thing we keep asking ourselves is what the world is turning to if people who shared love are now killing each other,” his emotional Facebook post reads.

Here’s a photo of the man who reportedly killed his sister Joyce.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.