Sunday, July 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for a Jubilee Party crisis meeting aimed at saving the ruling party from collapse after the Kiambaa by-election loss.

According to reports, Jubilee members are set to meet on Wednesday, July 20, at the party’s Pangani office.

The meeting will be aimed at finding solutions in order to save the party from total collapse ahead of the upcoming 2022 General Elections.

“Jubilee Party’s core supporters are unhappy and urgent action is needed to forestall further downwards slide,” stated Governor Anne Waiguru in relation to the meeting.

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and Vice Chairman David Murathe may face the sack on that day after it emerged that they did not provide adequate leadership to the party, leading to its loss in the Kiambaa by-election.

Led by Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Jubilee politicians blamed Tuju and Murathe for Jubilee’s loss in Kiambaa and calling for their immediate sacking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST