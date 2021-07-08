Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 08 July 2021 – Keroche Heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has for the first time revealed the most important question that she asks a man on the first date.

According to the flamboyant heiress, she must know your worth on the first date to know if you can make an impact in her life.

Anerlisa is a serious business lady with successful business ventures and so, she needs a man who can add value to her life.

“What’s the most important question to ask on the first date?” she posted a screenshot of a question posed by a lady on Twitter and responded by saying, “How much are you worth,”

This shouldn’t come as a surprise because she has previously bashed lazy men who flock to her DM, wanting to squander her money.

She urged men to work hard for their own money instead of looking for women to bankroll them.

