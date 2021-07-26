Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 July 2021 – Keroche Heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has posted cryptic messages throwing shade at her ex-husband, Ben Pol.

In the messages, the 32-year-old businesswoman hinted that she used to fund Ben Pol’s lavish lifestyle, something that she regrets.

“A man needs to feel like a man. That whole thing of handing over things freely and easily will finally cost you,” part of her message read.

She went on to reveal that Ben Pol wanted to control her using her own resources and when she stopped funding him, he asked for a divorce.

Anerlisa cautioned ladies that when you start funding a man’s lifestyle as she did to Ben Pol, he will never love you for who you are.

“To avoid all this, leave him as you met him. Don’t upgrade his life. If the guy is serious with you, he will upgrade himself for you using his own effort and resources,” she added.

The cryptic messages come a few days after Ben Pol said that he no longer has feelings for her.

This is what Anerlisa wrote on her Instagram stories to throw shade at her ex-husband Ben Pol.

