Sunday, July 11, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) deputy party leader, Ayub Savula, has said Deputy President William Ruto is the next President of Kenya since he has no strong opponent to compete with him in the 2022 presidential election.

Ruto and presidential hopeful Mukhisa Kituyi are the only serious candidates who have already declared presidential bids and according to Savula, Mukhisa is not a match to Ruto.

“As things stand William Ruto will be president 2022,” Savula said.

Savula also said National Super Alliance (NASA) is dead and poured cold water on efforts by the president of reviving the outfit.

Savula, who is Lugari MP, urged the president not to ‘flog a dying horse’ and instead concentrate on how to vaccinate Kenyans against coronavirus disease and also to revive the economy which is on its death bed.

“Mr. President, please don’t revive NASA because the outfit is dead. Concentrate on the economy and how to vaccinate Kenyans against Coronavirus disease,” Savula said.

