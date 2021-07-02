Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 02 July 2021 – A Somali man has sparked reactions online after he went against all odds to marry a lady who is young enough to be his granddaughter in a colorful white wedding.

The elderly man walked hand in hand with his newlywed wife, who is in her mid-20s, during the invite-only wedding that was attended by friends and family members.

The photos that were shared by former NTV journalist Yassin Juma on his Facebook page sparked a lot of reactions from Netizens.

While some people condemned the elderly man for exploiting the young lady, others congratulated the newlywed couple, saying love always wins.

Others wondered whether the aging man will be able to satisfy the young lady.

Here are photos of the couple and reactions from Netizens.

