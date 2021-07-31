Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 31 July 2021 – A flashy young Luo man, who is alleged to be a fraudster, seems to be eating life with a big spoon as millions of Kenyans complain of harsh economic times.

On social media, he claims that he is a businessman and a rapper but blogger Edgar Obare unmasked him and revealed that he is involved in online fraud.

He is fond of displaying a flamboyant lifestyle that may soon put him in trouble as detectives heighten the war on online fraud.

A few days ago, the alleged fraudster posted a video enjoying his dirty money with some slay queens at his lavish apartment.

Check this out.

