Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, 31 July 2021 – A flashy young Luo man, who is alleged to be a fraudster, seems to be eating life with a big spoon as millions of Kenyans complain of harsh economic times.
On social media, he claims that he is a businessman and a rapper but blogger Edgar Obare unmasked him and revealed that he is involved in online fraud.
He is fond of displaying a flamboyant lifestyle that may soon put him in trouble as detectives heighten the war on online fraud.
A few days ago, the alleged fraudster posted a video enjoying his dirty money with some slay queens at his lavish apartment.
Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>