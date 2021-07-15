Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 15, 2021 – National Assembly Majority leader, Amos Muhinga Kimunya, wished the earth would open and swallow him today after he was caught red-handed trying to bribe Kiambaa voters during the ongoing by-election.

Kimunya was at Kimuga polling station in Kiambaa where he had gone to bribe voters to vote in favour of Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama.

The Kipipiri lawmaker was confronted by angry residents who started chanting Kimunya must go!!

The residents claimed Kimunya is not a voter nor an agent and wondered what the Jubilee Party strongman was doing in the area.

The Kiambaa by-election is a two-horse race between Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku alias Kawanjiku.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is supporting Njama while Deputy President William Ruto is supporting Kawanjiku.

Here is the video of Kimunya being humiliated in Kimuga Polling station, Kiambaa constituency.

