Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 14 July 2021 – Jamal’s wife, Amira, has revealed that Amber Ray befriended her and wrecked her marriage by having a secret affair with her husband.

According to Amira, her friendship with Amber Ray started in 2019 since they were neighbours in Syokimau.

At times, she would even invite the notorious socialite to her house and promote her clothing business.

Amber Ray betrayed their friendship after she started wooing her flamboyant husband behind her back.

Amira would later discover that her husband was secretly sneaking into Amber Ray’s house at night.

Check out these CCTV images that she leaked to Edgar Obare, showing her husband sneaking into Amber Ray’s house in the middle of the night early last year when they were dating secretly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.