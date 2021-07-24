Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 July 2021 – Notorious home wrecker, Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, has confirmed that she is no longer dating Jamal Rohosafi.

Interacting with her fans through a question-and-answer session, Amber Ray said she is single after parting ways with the flamboyant businessman.

However, she didn’t divulge details on why they broke up.

“Are you together with Jamal? If not, what happened? All will be well,” asked a fan to which Amber replied, “No, not anymore.”

When she was madly in love with Jamal, she had inked his name on her back to show her undying love for him.

A fan asked her what will happen to the tattoo now that they are not together and she said that she plans to cover it to forget all the memories.

See the screenshot below.

