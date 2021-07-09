Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 July 2021 – Not long ago, socialite Amber Ray was engaged in an ugly night drama with Jamal’s first wife Amira.

Trouble started after Amira confronted Amber Ray in the company of her female friends and accused her of wrecking her marriage.

Defiant Amber Ray fought back, leading to a fierce catfight between the two co-wives.

Barely two weeks after the publicized night drama with Amira, the controversial socialite has decided to relocate from Syokimau, where she had been living for over 5 years.

She shared photos flaunting her new rented house in the leafy suburbs.

There were reports that she was forced to vacate her house in Syokimau after neighbours complained to the estate management concerning her rogue behaviours.

Here are photos of her new house that she flaunted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.