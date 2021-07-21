Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has less than 5 MPs who genuinely believe in it after the humiliating loss in Kiambaa.

This was revealed by Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua who claimed Jubilee was dead.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Gachagua claimed that many MPs who are currently members of Jubilee have been seeking meetings with Deputy President William Ruto over plans to join UDA.

He argued that UDA is very popular on the ground, adding that at the moment, the ruling party is full of unhappy MPs who are keen to defect and join the DP’s team

“I can tell you with certainty, the Members of Parliament genuinely in Jubilee are not more than 10, they are coming to us at night we have meetings.”

“After Kiambaa, there are less than five people who are genuinely in Jubilee. I must give credit to Jeremiah Kioni, he is one of them,” Gachagua said.

On claims by a section of Jubilee leaders that there were malpractices in the recently concluded Kiambaa by-election, Gachagua said Jubilee had learned “bad habits” from ODM.

“Since time immemorial government has never said an election was stolen, this is the first time… bad habits are very infectious, since Jubilee paired up with ODM they have learnt bad habits and bad manners.”

“This thing of elections being stolen is an ODM thing, unfortunately, those bad manners have infected Jubilee,” he opined.

Gachagua urged Jubilee Kiambaa candidate Kariri Njama to file a petition at the High Court if he has any complaints on how the election was conducted.

