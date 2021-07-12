Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has set the record straight over last week’s event where former Prime Minister Raila Odinga allegedly gatecrashed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tour of the Ukambani region.

Raila’s presence in Uhuru’s Ukambani tour caused jitters among allies of Wiper leader Kalonzo, who said the ODM leader was not supposed to be present because it was their region’s affair.

However, speaking during an interview, Mutua said Raila’s presence was by design as he was invited to accompany the president.

He noted he, together with Governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), told the ODM leader to be part of the President’s tour.

According to Mutua, they invited Raila to make the tour purely about development and showcase to the rest of the country how the region is developed.

“We invited Raila in Ukambani as South Eastern Kenya Economic Bloc (SKEB) together with Governor Charity Ngilu and Kibutha Kibwana.”

“We invited Raila because we wanted him to see how Ukambani is developed and because he has a huge following, many people will learn of good things about us,” he said.

He said that the ODM leader was impressed with various development projects in the region, adding that he called him and lauded him for the good work.

Governor Mutua took a swipe at a section of leaders allied to Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for opposing Raila’s visit, saying they are not development-oriented.

He accused the leaders of planning to score political points out of President Uhuru’s visit to the detriment of locals who want development projects.

“They are opposed to Raila because when he comes, he will talk about development.”

“They only wanted to score political points during the tour.”

“They don’t think about development.”

“I want everybody to come, let Raila come, let Ruto come; all leaders should come because all we want is development,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST