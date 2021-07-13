Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Parents in Kasarani and Zimmerman are living in fear over the rising cases of child kidnapping in the areas.
According to concerned parents, there is a mysterious woman who is moving around the two estates luring kids with goodies before kidnapping them.
12-year-old Stacey Wambui was kidnapped by the mysterious woman last month on June 24 when she went to dispose of garbage.
Luckily, she was found safe and sound almost a week later.
She was spotted at around 9 pm abandoned in Githurai by a Good Samaritan who took her to a nearby police station.
The girl was reportedly lured away by the woman, who bought her a meal before she later found herself in a lodging in Githurai 45, where a Good Samaritan rescued her.
The mysterious woman also kidnapped a 14-year-old boy on June 5 in the same estate.
The boy is still missing to date.
Kasarani Sub-County Police Commander, Peter Mwanzo, confirmed that he has received reports concerning the notorious woman behind kidnappings in Kasarani and Zimmerman and said investigations are underway.
Two suspects – a man and a woman – believed to be part of the kidnapping gang, are already in custody at Kasarani police station.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
