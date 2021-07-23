Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 23 July 2021 – Self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers, Akothee, is over the moon after she reunited with her aging mzungu baby daddy.

Taking to social media, the controversial singer gushed over the old white man and revealed he was the first man to fly her on a business class flight in 2009.

He also loved her as a single mother when most men saw her kids as baggage.

Akothee said she is elated to take her baby daddy to the village to visit her parents since they have not seen each other for 8 years.

The singer met her baby daddy at a restaurant in Mombasa back in 2008.

They fell in love and he invited her to Switzerland where they agreed to have a child.

However, their relationship hit a snag but they are still friends and co-parent together.

See photos of the flamboyant singer having nice moments with her baby daddy and kids.

