Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed a secret plot by President Uhuru Kenyatta of ensuring that his Deputy, William Ruto, doesn’t win the presidency in 2022.

DP Ruto has been crisscrossing the country chest-thumping how he will beat Uhuru and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga combined in 2022.

However, Uhuru has a plan to ensure the second in command goes home in 2022.

According to Ahmednasir, Uhuru is in constant talks with Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Wiper Democratic Movement counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka, begging them to step down for Raila Odinga and support his presidential bid in 2022.

“H.E UHURU’S SOLE strategy to stop DP RUTO taking over in 2022 is to arm-twist Hon Mudavadi & Musyoka to forgo a good chance of becoming our 5th President in favour of Hon Raila.

“If one is in their shoes apart from the MATHA, why should the 2 GENTLEMEN entertain such UNMANLY idea?,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

