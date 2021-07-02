Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 2, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the name of a lawyer who has performed exemplary during the ongoing hearing of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal case.

The hearing commenced on Tuesday and will end today to allow the appellate judges to make their conclusion.

During the last three days, Kenyans have witnessed a fierce legal battle between those who are supporting the nullification and those who opposed it.

Commenting on social media on Friday, Ahmednasir, who is one of the best lawyers in the country, revealed the lawyer who has impressed him during the BBI hearing.

Grand Mullah as he is commonly known in legal circles, said Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, is the man who impressed him.

Ahmednasir said Havi was very articulate and appeared sophisticated on constitutional matters.

“So far Rais @NelsonHavi has been the revelation in the #BBIAppeal. He showed depth, bubbling flair, robust articulation of very sophisticated constitutional concepts and displayed remarkable jurisprudential craftsmanship that was lacking in the first two days,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST