Saturday, July 31, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has laughed off a statement by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to support his presidential bid in 2022.

Kalonzo, who was speaking on Friday at Akamba handcraft in Changamwe, Mombasa County, asked Raila to join One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and be his running mate in the 2022 presidential election.

“I welcome my big brother Odinga who I have supported immensely in his political career for more than a decade. What I am saying is that there is no political debt, but I want him to use his own wisdom and join me as his running mate and move this,” Kalonzo said.

The senior counsel termed Kalonzo Musyoka’s sentiments as a joke, sarcastically associating it to the ongoing bottom-up economic approach, blasted left right and centre by Deputy President William Ruto rivals, thus, informing, the second in command should be worried about the seemingly soft team-up.

“Now this version of bottom-up of Kalonzo as Presidential candidate and Raila as a running mate should worry DP Ruto.” Ahmednasir Abdullahi penned on his Twitter account.

