Monday, July 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is now headed to Nyanza after vanquishing President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kiambaa.

This was revealed by Criminal Lawyer Cliff Ombeta, who noted that the DP is set to pitch tent in Raila Odinga’s bastion to consolidate support ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Venting on social media, Ombeta announced that Ruto and his UDA Party will hit the road running soon after a public outcry from their supporters in Migori County.

Ruto looks forward to making major in-roads in places perceived to be Raila Odinga’s and President Kenyatta’s strongholds.

Last week, Ruto’s UDA humiliated Uhuru in his Kiambaa backyard just months after trouncing him in Juja.

The DP, who is currently holding meetings in the Coastal region, is then set to move his political activities to the Western region, targeting Raila’s strongholds and Migori is his next port of call.

Ruto is looking to take advantage of embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s war with his party boss, Raila Odinga, to curve his niche in the lakeside region.

