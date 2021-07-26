Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – A South African businesswoman has taken to social media to celebrate her only son on his 8th birthday.

According to her Facebook post, she gave birth in 2013 after 21 years of waiting, four miscarriages, and two stillbirths.

She thanked God for the blessings and prayed that her son will impact his generation.

“After waiting for 21 years to have a baby…after 2 still births, 4 miscarriages, the 7th time God rewarded us with this special gift from above! How can we thank this Faithful God?

“Gavriel Nkosiphile Newellias Soko you came to complete us, you shall impact your generation with greatness in the Kingdom of God! “You are highly favoured! With a long, healthy and fruitful life you shall be satisfied!

Happy 8th birthday our son” she wrote.

Here’s a photo of her ‘miracle son’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.