Tuesday, 06 July 2021 – Aeedah Bambi has raised eyebrows after sharing a cryptic message hinting that she might be facing marital woes.

Aeedah got married to skirt-chasing Senator Anwar Loitiptip a few months ago in a private wedding attended by close friends and family members.

She ignored the red flags and exchanged vows with Anwar despite his immediate ex-lover, Saumu Mbuvi, exposing him as a violent man and serial womanizer.

In her latest cryptic post that sends a strong message, Aeedah cautioned ladies to be careful when getting married, adding that the worst prison is a home without peace.

“The worst prison in the world is a home without peace. Be careful of who you marry or fall in love with,” she wrote.

The cryptic post comes weeks after word got out that Senator Anwar assaulted her during Bahati’s album launch after he saw her flirting with another man.

Although she denied the rumours, a video clip of Bahati’s wife Diana gossiping about the dramatic incident leaked online.

