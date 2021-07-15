Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: Administrator

Job Profile

Stellar Physio, a leading physiotherapy Clinic in Nairobi Kenya is looking to hire a qualified clinic administrator to lead and coordinate operations at one of our clinics. The Prospective candidate for this role must fully understand wellness, physiotherapy, public relations, customer care and people management.

Responsibilities

Attract, recruit, train and maintain a motivated team of staff

Coordinate and coexist with existing medical staff to ensure seamless flow of clinic operations

Ensure smooth communication between management and staff

Design and implement Policy and procedures to standardize and streamline operations to the organizational strategic plan.

Organize and coordinate internal and external marketing strategies aimed at attracting new, retaining the existing clients and re-activating the old clients back to physio

Manage the day to day activities within budget and surpass the targets in terms of effectiveness and efficiency

Maintain and manage inventory in line with company policy as well as liaise with the finance department to ensure stocks are replenished in good time

Leading the marketing team in major partnership events as well as establishing new long term partnerships

Perform monthly, quarterly and annual employee performance reviews and provide constructive feedback on their performance to help them meet professional goals

Liaise with medical staff to identify efficiencies in the facility’s operations

Ensure compliance with current healthcare regulations

Coordinate, organize and manage client database as well as clinical notes for all clients with maximum confidentiality as required in the medical field.

Any other duties that maybe allocated

Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in Business administration/Public relations or Human Resource Management

5 years prior experience working in a Clinical, Hospital set up or wellness setting of which 2 years should be of proven success in leadership roles

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Analytical thinking skills and the ability to exercise sound judgement when making decisions

Excellent Communication skills, Strong organizational, time and People management skills with a problem-solving attitude

Must be customer service oriented and prepared to liaise with patients, their families and care providers

Extremely organized and detail oriented

How to Apply

Prospective candidates to send a detailed CV detailing current and expected remuneration, three referees (One must be the current or former employer), Cover letter, copies of testimonials to primestaffconsult@gmail.com on or before 31st July 2021.