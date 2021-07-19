Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Title: Hospital Administration Manager
Location: Nairobi
Duties and Responsibilities
∙ To be successful in this role, you should understand healthcare regulations and be able to handle medical information discretely. ∙ Supervising daily administrative operations
∙ Responsible for the daily operation of the Hospital by meeting with various departments and ensuring the staff, facilities, schedules, and flow of work is optimally carried out
∙ Resolve any conflicts that might arise from the Hospital operations ∙ Monitoring expenses and suggesting cost effective solutions ∙ Creating quarterly and annual budgets
∙ Responsible for excellent upkeep of sanitation of hospital for a clean and amiable environment
∙ In charge of the Transport, Maintenance, repairs, and Bio-medical engineering Units
∙ Planning, organizing, and managing all medical services of the hospital ∙ Work in close collaboration with clinical and non-clinical functions to ensure delivery of high-quality healthcare services
∙ Ensure effective implementation of policies and processes laid down by the organization
∙ Ensure compliance in statutory, statistical, and annual reports ∙ Represent the hospital in all medical-legal issues.
∙ Maintain and implement patient feedback process and conduct regular patient feedback analysis.
∙ Develop and implement policies, procedures, and best practices in the hospital administration about:
- Corporate services
- Medical insurances
- Materialmanagement
- Pharmacymanagement
- FacilityManagement
∙ Overseealltraining andcontinuingeducation forstaff
∙ Ensurethatthefacilityfollowsallstateandlocallaws
∙ YouwilldirectlyreporttotheManagingDirector
∙ Liaisewithalldepartmentstoensuresmoothrunningofthefacility.
∙Createandimplementbestpracticeprograms,maintain consistentlevelof qualitycareofferedtopatients
Qualification and Key Competencies
∙ DegreeinHealthcareAdministration,Businessadministrationorarela tedfiled
∙ Provenworkexperienceasahospitaladminmanager/medicaloffice Manager or a similar role with at least 5years’ experience. ∙ Knowledgeofthehospitalindustry
∙ Solidunderstandingofhealthcareproceduresandregulations ∙ Basicaccountingskills
∙ Excellentorganizationandtimemanagementskills
∙ Abilitytosuperviseandtrainteammembers
∙ Problemsolvingattitude
∙ Excellentinterpersonal,communication,andleadershipskills.
∙ Certificate of Good Conduct.
How to Apply
∙ Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit online application form on;
∙ Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV.
∙ We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment agency.
∙ We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process. ∙ Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
