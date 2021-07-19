Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Title: Hospital Administration Manager

Location: Nairobi

Duties and Responsibilities 

∙ To be successful in this role, you should understand healthcare  regulations and be able to handle medical information discretely. ∙ Supervising daily administrative operations 

∙ Responsible for the daily operation of the Hospital by meeting with  various departments and ensuring the staff, facilities, schedules, and flow  of work is optimally carried out 

∙ Resolve any conflicts that might arise from the Hospital operations ∙ Monitoring expenses and suggesting cost effective solutions ∙ Creating quarterly and annual budgets 

∙ Responsible for excellent upkeep of sanitation of hospital for a clean and  amiable environment 

∙ In charge of the Transport, Maintenance, repairs, and Bio-medical  engineering Units 

∙ Planning, organizing, and managing all medical services of the hospital ∙ Work in close collaboration with clinical and non-clinical functions to  ensure delivery of high-quality healthcare services 

∙ Ensure effective implementation of policies and processes laid down by  the organization 

∙ Ensure compliance in statutory, statistical, and annual reports ∙ Represent the hospital in all medical-legal issues. 

∙ Maintain and implement patient feedback process and conduct regular  patient feedback analysis. 

∙ Develop and implement policies, procedures, and best practices in the  hospital administration about: 

  1. Corporate services 
  2. Medical insurances 
  3. Materialmanagement 
  4. Pharmacymanagement 
  5. FacilityManagement 

∙ Overseealltraining andcontinuingeducation forstaff 

∙ Ensurethatthefacilityfollowsallstateandlocallaws 

∙ YouwilldirectlyreporttotheManagingDirector 

∙ Liaisewithalldepartmentstoensuresmoothrunningofthefacility.

∙Createandimplementbestpracticeprograms,maintain consistentlevelof qualitycareofferedtopatients

Qualification and Key Competencies 

∙ DegreeinHealthcareAdministration,Businessadministrationorarela tedfiled 

∙ Provenworkexperienceasahospitaladminmanager/medicaloffice Manager or a similar role with at least 5years’ experience. ∙ Knowledgeofthehospitalindustry 

∙ Solidunderstandingofhealthcareproceduresandregulations ∙ Basicaccountingskills 

∙ Excellentorganizationandtimemanagementskills 

∙ Abilitytosuperviseandtrainteammembers 

∙ Problemsolvingattitude 

∙ Excellentinterpersonal,communication,andleadershipskills.

∙ Certificate of Good Conduct. 

How to Apply 

∙ Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit online application form on; 

Click here to apply

∙ Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV. 

∙ We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the applications and have not engaged the services of any  recruitment agency. 

∙ We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process. ∙ Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

