Title: Hospital Administration Manager

Location: Nairobi

Duties and Responsibilities

∙ To be successful in this role, you should understand healthcare regulations and be able to handle medical information discretely. ∙ Supervising daily administrative operations

∙ Responsible for the daily operation of the Hospital by meeting with various departments and ensuring the staff, facilities, schedules, and flow of work is optimally carried out

∙ Resolve any conflicts that might arise from the Hospital operations ∙ Monitoring expenses and suggesting cost effective solutions ∙ Creating quarterly and annual budgets

∙ Responsible for excellent upkeep of sanitation of hospital for a clean and amiable environment

∙ In charge of the Transport, Maintenance, repairs, and Bio-medical engineering Units

∙ Planning, organizing, and managing all medical services of the hospital ∙ Work in close collaboration with clinical and non-clinical functions to ensure delivery of high-quality healthcare services

∙ Ensure effective implementation of policies and processes laid down by the organization

∙ Ensure compliance in statutory, statistical, and annual reports ∙ Represent the hospital in all medical-legal issues.

∙ Maintain and implement patient feedback process and conduct regular patient feedback analysis.

∙ Develop and implement policies, procedures, and best practices in the hospital administration about:

Corporate services Medical insurances Materialmanagement Pharmacymanagement FacilityManagement

∙ Overseealltraining andcontinuingeducation forstaff

∙ Ensurethatthefacilityfollowsallstateandlocallaws

∙ YouwilldirectlyreporttotheManagingDirector

∙ Liaisewithalldepartmentstoensuresmoothrunningofthefacility.

∙Createandimplementbestpracticeprograms,maintain consistentlevelof qualitycareofferedtopatients

Qualification and Key Competencies

∙ DegreeinHealthcareAdministration,Businessadministrationorarela tedfiled

∙ Provenworkexperienceasahospitaladminmanager/medicaloffice Manager or a similar role with at least 5years’ experience. ∙ Knowledgeofthehospitalindustry

∙ Solidunderstandingofhealthcareproceduresandregulations ∙ Basicaccountingskills

∙ Excellentorganizationandtimemanagementskills

∙ Abilitytosuperviseandtrainteammembers

∙ Problemsolvingattitude

∙ Excellentinterpersonal,communication,andleadershipskills.

∙ Certificate of Good Conduct.

How to Apply

∙ Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit online application form on;

Click here to apply

∙ Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV.

∙ We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment agency.

∙ We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process. ∙ Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted