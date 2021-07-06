Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Caritas Microfinance Bank is the fastest growing Microfinance Bank in Kenya whose vision is ‘The Household Bank that Adds Value to All’. As part of our expansion strategy, we are seeking competent and qualified staff to fill the following positions:
PROCUREMENT & ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
JOB PURPOSE
Reporting to the Procurement and Administration Manager, the successful candidate will provide procurement and administrative services effectively and efficiently deliver cost effective and quality services.
Responsibilities
- Supporting the procurement process through application of established bank systems (policies, processes, and tools) in selecting suppliers and to get quality products at optimal cost and on
- Ensure effective Procurement Processes and
- Work with third parties to ensure maintenance of facilities and liaise with all managers to identify and address any issues/concerns.
- Ensuring proper management of the security systems in both branches and head office
- Support the head of procurement in developing an approved supplier data
- Support the procurement manager in the tender process to deliver quality goods and services at optimal cost and on
- Provide support and work with cross-functional teams to ensure acquisition, building and maintenance of
- Ensuring proper management of Caritas MFB transport for both short and long-distance trips for Board and
- Ensuring proper premises outlook in line with the
- Ensure internal customer satisfaction through management of
- Ensure Health and Safety compliance through regular audits and
- Compiling of documentation, issuing of LPOs, and receiving
- Prepare Reports on performance on assigned categories versus procurements versus the plan and Monthly procurement
- Maintaining list of prequalified
- Ensure timely payments to our suppliers as per our Caritas MFB procurement
- To perform any other duty as assigned in line with the organization goals and
Qualifications
- University degree preferably in Logistics, Business Administration, Supply Chain Management or
- Must be a qualified Member of the Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS).
- 3-4 years working experience with at least 3 in procurement and Administration
How to Apply
If you are up for the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; kindly send your applications and detailed CVs quoting the job title on email subject to recruitment@caritas-mfb.co.ke on or before 15th July 2021.Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
For more information please visit: http://www.caritas-mfb.co.ke
