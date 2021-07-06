Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Caritas Microfinance Bank is the fastest growing Microfinance Bank in Kenya whose vision is ‘The Household Bank that Adds Value to All’. As part of our expansion strategy, we are seeking competent and qualified staff to fill the following positions:

PROCUREMENT & ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

JOB PURPOSE

Reporting to the Procurement and Administration Manager, the successful candidate will provide procurement and administrative services effectively and efficiently deliver cost effective and quality services.

Responsibilities

Supporting the procurement process through application of established bank systems (policies, processes, and tools) in selecting suppliers and to get quality products at optimal cost and on

Ensure effective Procurement Processes and

Work with third parties to ensure maintenance of facilities and liaise with all managers to identify and address any issues/concerns.

Ensuring proper management of the security systems in both branches and head office

Support the head of procurement in developing an approved supplier data

Support the procurement manager in the tender process to deliver quality goods and services at optimal cost and on

Provide support and work with cross-functional teams to ensure acquisition, building and maintenance of

Ensuring proper management of Caritas MFB transport for both short and long-distance trips for Board and

Ensuring proper premises outlook in line with the

Ensure internal customer satisfaction through management of

Ensure Health and Safety compliance through regular audits and

Compiling of documentation, issuing of LPOs, and receiving

Prepare Reports on performance on assigned categories versus procurements versus the plan and Monthly procurement

Maintaining list of prequalified

Ensure timely payments to our suppliers as per our Caritas MFB procurement

To perform any other duty as assigned in line with the organization goals and

Qualifications

University degree preferably in Logistics, Business Administration, Supply Chain Management or

Must be a qualified Member of the Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS).

3-4 years working experience with at least 3 in procurement and Administration

How to Apply

If you are up for the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; kindly send your applications and detailed CVs quoting the job title on email subject to recruitment@caritas-mfb.co.ke on or before 15th July 2021.Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For more information please visit: http://www.caritas-mfb.co.ke