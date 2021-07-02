Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

APHRC seeks to recruit a Procurement & Administration Officer to coordinate procurement activities at the Center.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Manage the supplier pre-qualification process.

Manage procurement data and records.

Ensure adherence to policy in the procurement of goods and services across the Center.

Follow up on supplier payments while ensuring completeness of relevant documentation.

Ensure the disposal of items identified as obsolete follows due process and procedures.

Air travel oversight.

Provide oversight over the reception services.

Provide oversight over the office administration contractor services.

Organize the available office space.

Market and billing of the meeting rooms.

Arrange and coordinate staff transport and corporate taxi subscriptions.

Manage the Center’s vehicle fleet.

Coordinate regular stock take exercises.

Ensure optimal inventory of stationery items.

Manage the Center’s library.

Review and approve petty cash requests.

Arrange accommodation for new staff members.

Ensure smooth running of facilities within the premises.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related field.

At least 3 years’ experience working in a busy procurement office.

Strong organizational, analytical and interpersonal skills; demonstrated ability to follow assignments through to completion.

Ability to meet strict deadlines.

Must have a high level of initiative and ability to work independently.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their application through this link by July 13, 2021. Only short listed candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P.O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.