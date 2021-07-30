Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



About Sanergy

Sanergy is an award-winning social venture based in Nairobi, Kenya. We undertake three exciting lines of work:

We provide safe, sustainable sanitation services to residents living in urban informal settlements of Nairobi and Kisumu using end-to-end non-sewered sanitation solutions. Watch here!

We implement a circular economy model to sustainably manage sanitation and organic waste generated in cities. Using technologies developed in-house, we upcycle the waste into insect-based protein for animal feed, organic fertilizer, and biomass fuel. We operate the largest organics recycling plant in East Africa. Watch here!

We partner with cities to develop and deliver safe sanitation and waste management for urban residents. Using a systematic methodology, we match cities’ sanitation and waste management needs with technology and service delivery models, and then offer clear guidance on the steps that governments, funders, service providers and technology developers can take to develop and implement integrated service delivery systems.

Operational since 2011, Sanergy serves over 140,000 urban residents with safe sanitation services every day. Sanergy collects and treats over 12,000T of waste per year, and successfully sells its agricultural end-products to farmers in over 20 counties in Kenya, who see improved yields and increased incomes. At the same time, we have built a team of over 400 employees from diverse backgrounds who solve diverse problems, but all embody the drive, creativity, teamwork, and passion that make us achieve our goals. For our work, we have been recognized by the Gates Foundation as one of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals accelerator; by Fast Company as one of the 10 most innovative companies in the world doing social good and one of the 10 best companies in Africa, and the Food Planet Prize for our innovative circular economy approach.

About the role

The company is looking to engage the services of a young, energetic, passionate, creative and hardworking individual looking to join the legal team as a Admin Assistant. The position will afford successful individuals a unique opportunity to gain hands-on legal skills required to be part of a successfully legal team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting to ensure timely renewal and termination of third party contracts

Updating and maintaining the contracts tracker

Filling and organization of the legal departments’ in-house registry

Under the supervision of the Legal Manager, assist in keeping records of all pending employee and labor relations matters and updating on their status weekly

Under the supervision of the Legal Manager, assist in drafting simple contracts and leases to facilitate smooth running of company business in the communities it serves

Research on legal issues as may be from time to time requested by the Legal Manager

Performing any other general office and administrative duties as may be assigned from time to time by the Legal Manager.

Qualifications

BComm, BBIT or any business related degree(s)

Must be computer literate with a firm grip on MS word and excel

Knowledge, relevant practice and understanding of paralegal, administrative and general office experience is desirable

Supplementary training in legal and/or paralegal work will be an added advantage

A team player willing to learn, adapt and work with minimum supervision

Excellent communication, influencing and interpersonal skills

High levels of energy and enthusiasm and ability to work long hours and under pressure

High level of analytical skills

High integrity.

Job Location

Nairobi

How To Apply

Application Deadline

15th August, 2021. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis

Application Deadline

Sanergy is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. All qualified persons are encouraged to apply.

SANERGY AND FRESH LIFE DO NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS (APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING, PROCESSING, OR TRAINING). SANERGY AND FRESH LIFE DO NOT ASK FOR INFORMATION PERTAINING TO YOUR BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS AND ANY OTHER PERSONAL INFORMATION OUTSIDE THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

