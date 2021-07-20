Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kirinyaga University is a chartered government owned and established under the Universities Act No.42 of 2012. At present, the University runs degree programmes across five faculties; Health Sciences, Hospitality and Textile Technology, Pure and Applied Sciences, Business and Education and Engineering and Built Environment. The University, situated about 115 kilometers from Nairobi, is among the vibrant and fastest growing citadels of learning in Kenya.

The University invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons with excellent academic credentials to fill the following vacant positions;

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT (EXAMINATION SECTION) GRADE 8

Responsibilities

Ensure safe custody of examination documents and

Receive pass lists from academic departments. This shall include scanning and filing copies in safe

Photocopying, collating, packaging and dispatch of University

Processing examination results, registration of supplementary examinations and registration of repeat

Secretariat to Senate and Deans Board of Examiners, Student disciplinary committee and Graduation

Schedule teaching venues in the system and generate an overall University teaching

Ensure transcripts are generated on

Prepare examination office procurement plan and budget for a financial year in consultation with the Examination

Processes store requisition and purchase requisition of office

Perform any other duty assigned from time to time by the supervisors.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences from a recognized institution

Should have knowledge and experience in using computerized management information systems applications and tools

Three (3) years’ working experience in administrative duties

Terms and conditions of service

Successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration

Employment will be on Permanent and Pensionable terms except for Tutorial

Those with degrees from foreign universities should attach certificates of equation and recognition of qualifications from Kenya National Qualifications

Applicants must meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Kenya Constitution, 2010

How to Apply

Applicants must submit five (5) copies of applications giving details of the educational and professional qualifications, age, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone number and e-mail address. Enclose certified copies of certificates and testimonials giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence and areas of specialization, accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae and a copy of most recent letter of appointment.

Interested applicants should send the applications to the undersigned, quoting the reference number for the job applied for so as to be received on or before 9th August, 2021.

THE VICE CHANCELLOR

KIRINYAGA UNIVERSITY

P. O. BOX 143-10300

KERUGOYA