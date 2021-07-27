Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sanergy is an award-winning social venture based in Nairobi, Kenya. We undertake three exciting lines of work:

We provide safe, sustainable sanitation services to residents living in urban informal settlements of Nairobi and Kisumu using end-to-end non-sewered sanitation Watch here!

We implement a circular economy model to sustainably manage sanitation and organic waste generated in Using technologies developed in-house, we upcycle the waste into insect-based protein for animal feed, organic fertilizer, and biomass fuel. We operate the largest organics recycling plant in East Africa. Watch here!

We partner with cities to develop and deliver safe sanitation and waste management for urban residents. Using a systematic methodology, we match cities’ sanitation and waste management needs with technology and service delivery models, and then offer clear guidance on the steps that governments, funders, service providers and technology developers can take to develop and implement integrated service delivery

Operational since 2011, Sanergy serves over 140,000 urban residents with safe sanitation services every day. Sanergy collects and treats over 12,000T of waste per year, and successfully sells its agricultural end-products to farmers in over 20 counties in Kenya, who see improved yields and increased incomes. At the same time, we have built a team of over 400 employees from diverse backgrounds who solve diverse problems, but all embody the drive, creativity, teamwork, and passion that make us achieve our goals. For our work, we have been recognized by the Gates Foundation as one of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals accelerator; by Fast Company as one of the 10 most innovative companies in the world doing social good and one of the 10 best companies in Africa, and the Food Planet Prize for our innovative circular economy approach.

About the role

The Associate – Accounts Receivable will Process all sales invoices, match with payments and follow up with Sales team on weekly collection actions.

Responsibilities

Check all source documents for any sale (LPOs, delivery notes, contracts, etc) as per revenue recognition policy

Make and Post Sales Invoices as per revenue recognition policy, create and post CSH, complete cash matching on a daily basis to ensure up to date AR

Create ETRs as per tax policy

Issue invoices and account statements as per agreement with the Sales team

Work with the senior associate to develop detailed weekly collection plan (down to how much from each customer) for rolling 4 weeks with Sales team based on the monthly AR plan issued by the finance team

Assist to follow up with Sales team on weekly collection actions and revise weekly plans above

Create and aggregate necessary documentation from past-due customers with the Sales team

Reconcile LPF, MPesa, Bank, Inventory, and any other external system that is impacted by Sales with FFA

Actively pursue delinquent customers to collect outstanding AR

Prepare and analyze all AR reports and models to track Key Indicators

Qualiﬁcations

Business Degree preferably in Finance or Accounting

A minimum of CPA 2 or it’s equivalent

Minimum 2 years’ experience in accounting with at least 1 year on AR management

Advanced excel knowledge an added advantage

Be an excellent team player/collaborator with excellent communication skills

Have demonstrated the ability to act decisively and resolve problems

Job Location: Nairobi

Application Deadline: 21st August 2021

