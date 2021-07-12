Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
A KEMRI –CCR Clinical Trials Research Project is currently conducting clinical trials and is looking for motivated individual to fill in the following position:
Position: Accounts Intern
Location: Thika
Reports to: Fiscal and Administration Manager
Job purpose: To be trained on project accounting and administrative operations and perform any assigned tasks under the supervision and guidance of the project accountant.
Responsibilities
- To be trained and prepare monthly study budgets.
- To be trained and under supervision receive and account for office petty
- Maintain complete and accurate office petty cash records and reconciliations under
- To be trained and assist in the management of office and study
- Effectively manage service providers and suppliers under
- Provide administrative, operations and logistical support to ongoing study
- Manage project vehicles and coordinate transport under
- To be trained and under supervision implement financial policies and
- Assist in managing vendor payments and utility bills under
- To be trained and maintain assets register and ensure that project equipment is well
- Any other duty assigned by the supervisor
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in accounting, Commerce or related field and CPA Part II
Experience and skills
- Good communication skills, reliable, self-motivated, and self-driven.
- Proficiency in the use of Excel spreadsheets and
- High Integrity and confidentiality
Terms of Engagement:
Appointment in the internship program will be for 6 months. This may be extended for another 6 months depending on performance.
Please Note:
- A stipend will be provided
- The intern will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance
- Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application together with their detailed CV to the recruitment officer through e-mail: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 26th July 2021
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.
Only those shortlisted will be contacted.
