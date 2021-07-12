Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



A KEMRI –CCR Clinical Trials Research Project is currently conducting clinical trials and is looking for motivated individual to fill in the following position:

Position: Accounts Intern

Location: Thika

Reports to: Fiscal and Administration Manager

Job purpose: To be trained on project accounting and administrative operations and perform any assigned tasks under the supervision and guidance of the project accountant.

Responsibilities

To be trained and prepare monthly study budgets.

To be trained and under supervision receive and account for office petty

Maintain complete and accurate office petty cash records and reconciliations under

To be trained and assist in the management of office and study

Effectively manage service providers and suppliers under

Provide administrative, operations and logistical support to ongoing study

Manage project vehicles and coordinate transport under

To be trained and under supervision implement financial policies and

Assist in managing vendor payments and utility bills under

To be trained and maintain assets register and ensure that project equipment is well

Any other duty assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, Commerce or related field and CPA Part II

Experience and skills

Good communication skills, reliable, self-motivated, and self-driven.

Proficiency in the use of Excel spreadsheets and

High Integrity and confidentiality

Terms of Engagement:

Appointment in the internship program will be for 6 months. This may be extended for another 6 months depending on performance.

Please Note:

A stipend will be provided

The intern will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application together with their detailed CV to the recruitment officer through e-mail: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 26th July 2021

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only those shortlisted will be contacted.