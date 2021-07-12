Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

A KEMRI –CCR Clinical Trials Research Project is currently conducting clinical trials and is looking for motivated individual to fill in the following position:

Position:              Accounts Intern

Location:             Thika

Reports to:         Fiscal and Administration Manager

Job purpose: To be trained on project accounting and administrative operations and perform any assigned tasks under the supervision and guidance of the project accountant.

Responsibilities

  • To be trained and prepare monthly study budgets.
  • To be trained and under supervision receive and account for office petty
  • Maintain complete and accurate office petty cash records and reconciliations under
  • To be trained and assist in the management of office and study
  • Effectively manage service providers and suppliers under
  • Provide administrative, operations and logistical support to ongoing study
  • Manage project vehicles and coordinate transport under
  • To be trained and under supervision implement financial policies and
  • Assist in managing vendor payments and utility bills under
  • To be trained and maintain assets register and ensure that project equipment is well
  • Any other duty assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in accounting, Commerce or related field and CPA Part II

Experience and skills

  • Good communication skills, reliable, self-motivated, and self-driven.
  • Proficiency in the use of Excel spreadsheets and
  • High Integrity and confidentiality

Terms of Engagement:

Appointment in the internship program will be for 6 months. This may be extended for another 6 months depending on performance.

Please Note:

  • A stipend will be provided
  • The intern will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance
  • Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application together with their detailed CV to the recruitment officer through e-mail: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 26th July 2021

 KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

 Only those shortlisted will be contacted.

