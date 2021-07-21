Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client a high end restaurant with a fast paced environment is currently looking to hire an Accounts Clerk.
Responsibilities
- Substantiates financial transactions by auditing documents.
- Receive and track invoices from the suppliers through the purchasing department
- Prepare supplier payment schedule for payments every week
- Enter all invoices & record supplier payments in Quick Books
- Maintain physical supplier files in a clear and easy to understand manner in accordance with set guidelines
- Scan and catalogue all supplier invoices and receipts in a methodical way for ease of payment and paper light.
- Send all payment confirmations to suppliers
- Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures.
- Reconciles financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing account information.
- Secures financial information by completing data base backups.
- Maintains financial security by following internal controls.
- Protects operations by keeping financial information confidential.
- Maintaining of various ledger and Journal accounts using Company accounting system;
- Maintaining accounts receivable and accounts payable;
- Timely processing and payment of creditors which should be reconciled by respective statements;
- Monthly bank reconciliation statements accounts every month;
- Preparing profit and loss accounts and the balance sheet for management;
- Preparation of end of financial year accounts statements ready for external auditor;
- Ensuring taxes are paid on time i.e. VAT, WHT, instalment taxes, advance taxes & corporate taxes.
- Assisting in preparing budgets and business planning;
- Following up late payments from debtors, reporting bad debts;
- Monthly stock takes with the Storekeeper, Purchasing Officer, Chef and Restaurant Manager;
Qualifications
- Degree/Diploma in Finance/Accounting and a CPAK finalist will be an added advantage;
- Minimum 2 years of working experience in a busy and fast paced restaurant or hotel
- Proven experience as an Accounts Clerk
- Be Computer Literate (MS. Office, Suite Proficiency and Quick Books)
- Good knowledge of Bookkeeping procedures
- Data Entry Management – solid data entry skills with an ability to identify errors
- Experience in Restaurant accounting
- Operational knowledge of POS system
How To Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
