KFCB/HR/14/2021
Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable
Grade: KFCB 7
Job Purpose: Responsible for assisting in verifying and examining financial accounting information.
Responsibilities
- Examining payment vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down financial rules and regulations
- Preparing payment vouchers, Imprest, and committal documents in accordance with laid down financial rules and regulations;
- Carrying out bank reconciliation;
- Verifying data entered into cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers;
- Verifying and receipting of all monies due and payable to the Board;
- Safe custody of Accountable Documents under his/her sections(s);
- Ensuring proper maintenance of efficient filling systems; and
- Safekeeping of invoices, receipts, and other accounts records
- Verification of petty cash
Specifications/Requirements for Appointment;
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education
- Part I of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) examination or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Three (3) years relevant work experience
- Supervisory Course lasting not less than two (2) weeks;
- Proficiency in Computer applications
How To Apply
Candidates who meet the requirements are required to send their applications quoting the job reference number accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card to: vacancies@kfcb.go.ke.
Applications to be received by Close of Business 3rd August 2021
Please note:
- Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement
- Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification
- Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews.
Successful candidates will be required to provide the following;
- Clearance Certificate from EACC
- Tax Compliance Certificate
- CRB
- HELB
- Certificate of good conduct
