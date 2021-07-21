Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



KFCB/HR/14/2021

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Grade: KFCB 7

Job Purpose: Responsible for assisting in verifying and examining financial accounting information.

Responsibilities

Examining payment vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down financial rules and regulations

Preparing payment vouchers, Imprest, and committal documents in accordance with laid down financial rules and regulations;

Carrying out bank reconciliation;

Verifying data entered into cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers;

Verifying and receipting of all monies due and payable to the Board;

Safe custody of Accountable Documents under his/her sections(s);

Ensuring proper maintenance of efficient filling systems; and

Safekeeping of invoices, receipts, and other accounts records

Verification of petty cash

Specifications/Requirements for Appointment;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education

Part I of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) examination or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Three (3) years relevant work experience

Supervisory Course lasting not less than two (2) weeks;

Proficiency in Computer applications

How To Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements are required to send their applications quoting the job reference number accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card to: vacancies@kfcb.go.ke.

Applications to be received by Close of Business 3rd August 2021

Please note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews.

Successful candidates will be required to provide the following;

Clearance Certificate from EACC

Tax Compliance Certificate

CRB

HELB

Certificate of good conduct

https://kfcb.go.ke/careers