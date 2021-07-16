Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



We are a fast growing deposit taking SACCO with members drawn across all the 47 counties in the country. We are looking for employees to occupy the following positions.

Accounts Assistant – level 7 (1 position)

Qualifications

Diploma in Co-operative Management, Banking and finance, Accountancy or business related field

CPA part II

2 years’ experience

Computer literate

Age 30 years and above

How to Apply

Applicants to attach a detailed CV, copies of Academic/Professional Certificates, Chapter six requirements, names of three referees and day time mobile telephone numbers to be posted (no hand delivery)

Qualified and interested candidates who meet the criteria should send their applications on or before 25th July 2021 to send in their handwritten applications to;

Chief Executive Officer

Asili Sacco Society Limited,

P O Box 49064 – 00100, NAIROBI.