Sphinx Pharmaceuticals ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution company. Sphinx manufactures human and veterinary medicine as well as distribution of these products.

Applications from qualified candidates are invited to fill the following position:

TITLE: ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT (ACCOUNTS PAYABLES)

DEPARTMENT       : FINANCE

REPORTS TO          : CHIEF ACCOUNTANT

DUTY STATION     :  NAIROBI

SUPERVISE             : NONE / INTERNS (AS & WHEN REQUIRED)

 Job Summary

Working closely with the Head of Finance ensure that accounts Payables are managed in line with financial processes and procedures

 Responsibilities

  • Reconciling supplier accounts for any reconciling items/transactions to get the correct and updated statement
  • Reconciling customer balances as per individual listing and control accounts
  • Prepare schedules for internal and external auditors as required and ensure QMS and financial audit queries are addressed and closed out within the agreed time frames.
  • Audit Suppliers’ invoices and ensure the system is up-to-date.
  • Clear all outstanding reconciliation items within the month including other non-trade Payables.
  • Maintain accounts Payables files, manage Suppliers files, correspond with suppliers on missing documentation, investigate, and resolve queries and process approved adjustments.
  • Reconcile expenses, prepare analysis of accounts and present management reports (aged creditors, payments reconciliations,) and ensure that all suppliers Remittance are prepared by the 30th of every month.
  • Monitor Supplier account details for non payments, delayed payments and other irregularities.
  • Maintain a system of policies and procedures that impose an effective level of control over creditors activities.
  • Ensure that proper cash controls are adhered to as per company policies and control procedures.
  • Receipt of suppliers bills, verification and request for approval. Posting and filing the approved invoice voucher in outstanding/unpaid invoice file
  • Analyze all company costs Comparing with the budget costs and escalating to the Chief Accountant for course of further action
  • Posting cheques in the system while ensuring correctness of the information.
  • Report on Aged Payables plus other ad hoc reporting where applicable
  • Any other responsibility as may be assigned from time to time

 Key Performance Indicators  

  • Timely reconciliation and release of remittance advice by 30th of the every month
  • Accurate and up-to-date information on Supplier accounts
  • Ensure Supplier complaints on account matters are recorded and sorted out in 48 working hours.
  • Accounts Payable Turnover
  • Ensure timely preparation of Audit schedules and timely response to all audit queries raised.

 Qualifications

  • Bachelor of Commerce/Accounting or Bachelor of Business Administration degree
  • CPA 2
  • Proficient in relevant computer applications
  • Knowledge of accepted accounting practices and principles
  • Over three (3) years’ experience in a similar position.

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, send application, a detailed CV, three (3) referees & indicate Current and Expected Gross Salary to hr@sphinx.co.ke not later than Close of Business, 22nd July 2021.

