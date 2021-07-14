Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sphinx Pharmaceuticals ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution company. Sphinx manufactures human and veterinary medicine as well as distribution of these products.
Applications from qualified candidates are invited to fill the following position:
TITLE: ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT (ACCOUNTS PAYABLES)
DEPARTMENT : FINANCE
REPORTS TO : CHIEF ACCOUNTANT
DUTY STATION : NAIROBI
SUPERVISE : NONE / INTERNS (AS & WHEN REQUIRED)
Job Summary
Working closely with the Head of Finance ensure that accounts Payables are managed in line with financial processes and procedures
Responsibilities
- Reconciling supplier accounts for any reconciling items/transactions to get the correct and updated statement
- Reconciling customer balances as per individual listing and control accounts
- Prepare schedules for internal and external auditors as required and ensure QMS and financial audit queries are addressed and closed out within the agreed time frames.
- Audit Suppliers’ invoices and ensure the system is up-to-date.
- Clear all outstanding reconciliation items within the month including other non-trade Payables.
- Maintain accounts Payables files, manage Suppliers files, correspond with suppliers on missing documentation, investigate, and resolve queries and process approved adjustments.
- Reconcile expenses, prepare analysis of accounts and present management reports (aged creditors, payments reconciliations,) and ensure that all suppliers Remittance are prepared by the 30th of every month.
- Monitor Supplier account details for non payments, delayed payments and other irregularities.
- Maintain a system of policies and procedures that impose an effective level of control over creditors activities.
- Ensure that proper cash controls are adhered to as per company policies and control procedures.
- Receipt of suppliers bills, verification and request for approval. Posting and filing the approved invoice voucher in outstanding/unpaid invoice file
- Analyze all company costs Comparing with the budget costs and escalating to the Chief Accountant for course of further action
- Posting cheques in the system while ensuring correctness of the information.
- Report on Aged Payables plus other ad hoc reporting where applicable
- Any other responsibility as may be assigned from time to time
Key Performance Indicators
- Timely reconciliation and release of remittance advice by 30th of the every month
- Accurate and up-to-date information on Supplier accounts
- Ensure Supplier complaints on account matters are recorded and sorted out in 48 working hours.
- Accounts Payable Turnover
- Ensure timely preparation of Audit schedules and timely response to all audit queries raised.
Qualifications
- Bachelor of Commerce/Accounting or Bachelor of Business Administration degree
- CPA 2
- Proficient in relevant computer applications
- Knowledge of accepted accounting practices and principles
- Over three (3) years’ experience in a similar position.
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualifications, send application, a detailed CV, three (3) referees & indicate Current and Expected Gross Salary to hr@sphinx.co.ke not later than Close of Business, 22nd July 2021.
