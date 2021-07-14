Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sphinx Pharmaceuticals ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution company. Sphinx manufactures human and veterinary medicine as well as distribution of these products.

Applications from qualified candidates are invited to fill the following position:

TITLE: ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT (ACCOUNTS PAYABLES)

DEPARTMENT : FINANCE

REPORTS TO : CHIEF ACCOUNTANT

DUTY STATION : NAIROBI

SUPERVISE : NONE / INTERNS (AS & WHEN REQUIRED)

Job Summary

Working closely with the Head of Finance ensure that accounts Payables are managed in line with financial processes and procedures

Responsibilities

Reconciling supplier accounts for any reconciling items/transactions to get the correct and updated statement

Reconciling customer balances as per individual listing and control accounts

Prepare schedules for internal and external auditors as required and ensure QMS and financial audit queries are addressed and closed out within the agreed time frames.

Audit Suppliers’ invoices and ensure the system is up-to-date.

Clear all outstanding reconciliation items within the month including other non-trade Payables.

Maintain accounts Payables files, manage Suppliers files, correspond with suppliers on missing documentation, investigate, and resolve queries and process approved adjustments.

Reconcile expenses, prepare analysis of accounts and present management reports (aged creditors, payments reconciliations,) and ensure that all suppliers Remittance are prepared by the 30 th of every month .

. Monitor Supplier account details for non payments, delayed payments and other irregularities.

Maintain a system of policies and procedures that impose an effective level of control over creditors activities.

Ensure that proper cash controls are adhered to as per company policies and control procedures.

Receipt of suppliers bills, verification and request for approval. Posting and filing the approved invoice voucher in outstanding/unpaid invoice file

Analyze all company costs Comparing with the budget costs and escalating to the Chief Accountant for course of further action

Posting cheques in the system while ensuring correctness of the information.

Report on Aged Payables plus other ad hoc reporting where applicable

Any other responsibility as may be assigned from time to time

Key Performance Indicators

Timely reconciliation and release of remittance advice by 30th of the every month

Accurate and up-to-date information on Supplier accounts

Ensure Supplier complaints on account matters are recorded and sorted out in 48 working hours.

Accounts Payable Turnover

Ensure timely preparation of Audit schedules and timely response to all audit queries raised.

Qualifications

Bachelor of Commerce/Accounting or Bachelor of Business Administration degree

CPA 2

Proficient in relevant computer applications

Knowledge of accepted accounting practices and principles

Over three (3) years’ experience in a similar position.

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, send application, a detailed CV, three (3) referees & indicate Current and Expected Gross Salary to hr@sphinx.co.ke not later than Close of Business, 22nd July 2021.